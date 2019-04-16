Art club raises $750 for hunger

The Winslow Junior High Art club raised $750 for people subject to hunger in Winslow through its “Empty Bowls” art auction. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: April 16, 2019 11:55 a.m.

    Ceramic bowls made by students were auctioned to the highest bidder during the event, which displayed 31 bowls. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    On April 5, Winslow Junior High Art club raised $750 for people subject to hunger in Winslow through its “Empty Bowls” art auction. Ceramic bowls made by students were auctioned to the highest bidder during the event, which displayed 31 bowls. Proceeds raised by the event went to the Winslow Food Bank. During the bidding 16 different kinds of homemade soups were available for sample. Junior High art teacher Christa Knox explained she wrangled 16 soups from the kindness of local donations by putting out the need on Facebook.

