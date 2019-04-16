Antelope Point Marina continues to grow scholarships for Native students

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Antelope Point Marina has donated another $20,000 to the Coconino Community College Foundation to support scholarships for CCC students.

“Our workforce is primarily from the Navajo Nation, and Coconino Community College is beneficial to help creating opportunities for that workforce,” said Michael Anderson, Antelope Point Marina general manager. “Antelope Point Marina is dedicated to higher education and enhancing opportunities and skills for people in our area.”

The Antelope Point Marina scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of northern Coconino County. Preference is given to current or past employees of Antelope Point Marina. Preference is also given to members of the Navajo Nation, and particularly, residents of the LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation, which is near the city of Page.

Antelope Point Marina has donated $20,000 each year for the last six years, and last year, enough funds were set aside to create a permanently endowed fund for students, available in perpetuity.

Over the years, the scholarship offers opportunities for up to eight students annually, Anderson added.

But, according to Scott Talboom, Executive Director of the CCC Foundation, that number has grown. This academic year, the Antelope Point Marina scholarship will be able to provide 11 $1,000 scholarships.

For more information about the Antelope Point Marina scholarship and other scholarships available at the CCC Foundation, visit www.coconino.edu/foundation

About Coconino Community College

CCC has served residents across 18,000 square miles of Coconino County since 1991. The College has the goal of improving the lives of our residents through workforce development and higher education.

CCC provides affordable tuition and more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in academic and career fields. CCC also has programs that ease student transition to any of the three state universities, including the award-winning CCC2NAU.

CCC reaches out to the more rural portions of the County and Tribal Lands. Instructional sites offer classes through online, in-person and Zoom video conferencing classes to meet the needs of students in rural and remote areas. Nearly 20 percent of CCC’s students are Native American learners.

Information provided by Coconino Community College