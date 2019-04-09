Winslow Soroptimist Club provides free prom dresses

The Soroptimist Club and Roberta Cano (Winslow activity coordinator) provided hundreds of gently worn formal dresses to students for the 2019 high school prom. The doors opened at 6 p.m. at Winslow Visitor Center where dozens of students tried dresses on with many girls and their moms going away with big smiles and fancy formal outfits.
