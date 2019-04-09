Pivot moves to Diné Collge this summer

Pivot, the skateboard deck art exhibition, ended its run at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff March 31. It will be shown at Diné Collge through summer 2019. A link to the original story in the Navajo-Hopi Observer is available online.
