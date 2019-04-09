Pivot moves to Diné Collge this summer

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2019 10:43 a.m.

    • Pivot, the skateboard deck art exhibition, ended its run at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff March 31. It will be shown at Diné Collge through summer 2019. A link to the original story in the Navajo-Hopi Observer is available online.

