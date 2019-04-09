Holbrook High School Students of the Month for February and March

Holbrook High School announced its February Students of the Month: Standing from left: Ariana Jackson (English); Nathan Billie (social studies); Charles Metz (physical education); Tyson Begay (male scholar-athlete); Joshua Pack (CTE); Trent Tunney (language arts); Shawn Begay (CTE); and Alicia Dayea (CTE). Seated from left: Abigayle Nez (fine arts); Meredith Huskey (Spanish); Bianca Liddle (social studies); Jyllian Hall (female scholar-athlete); Jada Trombley (science); Raquel Lee (CTE) and Desirae Bain (math). Not pictured: Emma Carlisle (NAVIT) and Taylyn Chee (science).
And the March Students of the Month are standing from left: Orin Dokey (CTE); Ethan Bahe (English); and Mason Hawk (male scholar-athlete). Seated from left: Skylar Smith (science); Ashlyn Wilhelm (social studies); Daymainn Dickson (math); Talyssa Larson (math); Elizabeth Parker (English); Georgia Benally (female scholar-athlete); and Nelson McKibben (physical education). Not pictured: Tristen Ambrose (Navajo government); Emma Carlisle (English) and Zachary Pete (language arts).
