Good Morning Winslow hosts Northland Pioneer College

On April 3, the Winslow Chamber of Commerce hosted Good Morning Winslow featuring Royce Kincannon from Northland Pioneer College, who talked about summer programs available for 2019. During the summer, the college offers classes in the morning and afternoon, allowing parents to schedule free time. Summer classes are offered at half-price. More information is available at (800) 266-7845.
More like this story
- Northland Pioneer College offers basic beading class
- Northland Pioneer College Career Fair
- NPC schedules cosmetology testing for fall admission
- Letter to the editor: Entries sought for Northand Pioneer College’s 33rd annual Juried High School Art Exhibit
- Grand opening of Journey Stories exhibition Saturday in Winslow
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.