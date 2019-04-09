Bulldog baseball and softball teams face tough losses in recent games

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs began play in the Wolves Invitational Tournament in Goodyear April 4 where the Combs Coyotes defeated the Bulldogs 8-7 in a hotly contested game.

The Bulldogs scored in the top of the first inning but fell behind 3-1 in the second inning. They then regained the lead 6-3 with a five run top of the fifth inning. The Coyotes won the game with a four run bottom of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs were scoreless in the seventh and final inning. Winslow had seven hits to only five for Combs, but also committed two errors leading to four unearned runs.

Jacob Guerrero took the tough loss giving up seven runs, only three of which were earned, on five hits and four walks while fanning seven.

Winslow had seven hits led by Brennan Sawyer and Sonny Wilbanks, who were one for two. Welden Gamber, A. J. Huerta and Jace Lyons were one for three. Solomon Setalla was one for four, but had three RBIs.

On April 5, the Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 9-3.

The Bulldogs built a 9-0 lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and one in the second and third innings, three in the fourth and two in the top of the fifth. Holbrook scored once in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the seventh and last inning.

Setalla got the win, giving up no runs on just two hits and two walks while fanning five in four innings of work. Josiah Montgomery gave up three runs, none of which were earned on two hits in three innings of work. Winslow had seven hits led by Sawyer’s three for three with an RBI and a run scored. Brandon Romero, Setalla and Dylan Vargas were one for three with Romero and Vargas each having an RBI and a run scored.

In their third game of the tournament on Friday the Bulldogs were beaten by the Columbia River Chieftains from Vancouver, Washington 13-1. That brought their record to 11-8 going into their next regular season game against Show Low at Show Low April 10.

The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning and 4-0 in the fourth. Winslow scored in the top of the fifth inning but the Chieftains scored six in the bottom of that frame and three times in the sixth and final inning. The Bulldogs only had three hits. Aiden Ortiz and Montgomery were one for one with Montgomery having an RBI. Sawyer was one for two.

After the Show Low game April 10, the Bulldogs will host Holbrook April 12 and Window Rock April 13.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs lose two close games to Payson and Snowflake at home



On April 2, the Payson Lady Longhorns edged the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 2-1 in Winslow. The win improved Payson’s record to 13-6 and dropped Winslow’s to 11-6. On April 5, the Snowflake Lady Lobos defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-1 in another tough loss.

Both teams scored in the third inning of a pitchers’ duel with Payson scoring twice in the top of the frame and Winslow getting one back in the bottom of the frame. Payson had four hits and Winslow five.

Raci Miranda got the win, fanning nine and walking one in seven innings. Jordyn Johnson took the tough loss — both runs were unearned as she gave up only four hits and two walks while fanning a dozen.

Johnson had a double and the only RBI. Maycee Cunningham was two for four with a double. Chloe Wilcox and Brooke Williams were one for three with Wilcox having a double.

Rebecca Rice and Mercedes Miranda were one for two for Payson with Miranda having both RBIs. Kara Percell was one for three and Chanci Landress was one for four for the Lady Longhorns.

In the Snowflake game, the Lady Lobos scored two runs in the top of the third inning and both teams scored once in the fifth inning and nothing later giving Snowflake the 3-1 win.

Sydney Baur was the winning pitcher for the Lady Lobos, giving up one run on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Johnson took the tough loss giving up three runs, none of which were earned, on six hits and a walk while striking out 12.

Winslow had seven hits led by Wilcox, who was three for three with a home run. Cunningham was one for two. Williams, Johnson and Adrianna Yazzie were one for three with Williams having a double. Snowflake had six hits with Anna Berger being three for four, Jordyn Butler two for three and Kaylee Thomas one for four. Berger had the only RBI and Thomas scored twice and Butler once.

The Lady Bulldogs were to visit Show Low April 9. They will play Holbrook in Winslow April 11 and Monument Valley April 12. They are to host Blue Ridge, April 16 before going to a tournament in Las Vegas April 19.