Around the Rez: week of April 10

North Leupp Family Farms announces kick-off event April 27

North Leupp Family Farms announces its 2019 kick-off event April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include plot assignments, workshops, farming updates and a lunch. The farms are two miles north of Leupp community, across the Little Colorado River. But to get there, hit Navajo Route 2, turn west between milepost 1 and 2 by an abandoned red brick house. Go 1.7 miles on the dirt road until you see a handmade farm sign and turn south. Travel south on the wagon road and you are there when you see a brush arbor or chaha'oh in Navajo. If lost, call (928) 299-9139 or email nlffarms@gmail.com.

Kayenta Judicial District mobile court services

The Kayenta Judicial District is will be offering its mobile court services for easy access for users to Navajo Court related information and processes on April 12, 10 a.m – 1 p.m., at the Naatsis’áán Chapter House in Navajo Mountain, Utah. Mobile court services will include new Navajo Nation court case filings, pending family and district court case inquiries, fine/fee payments, probation services, peacemaking services and free ProSe Legal Clinic.

More information is available by calling (928) 697-5541.

Red Sands open house April 16

Red Sands Christian School has an open house/enrollment 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 16 at 502 Airport Road. The enrollement is through July 31 and scholarships are available if applying early. More information is available by calling (928) 421-2646 or by visiting www.redsands.cc. School grades are k-12 and has a Bible-based curriculum. The private school is part of the Association of Christian Schools International since 2011.

Fellowship meeting in Indian Wells April 13

The Indian Wells, Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Fellowship Meeting April 13 with a theme of “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” with guest speaker Pastor Daniel Smiley. Refreshments at 9 a.m. MST; morning service at 10 a.m., and noon lunch followed by service at 1 p.m. MST. More information is available by calling (928) 613-5003; (505) 721-9950.

Homolovi Chapter of AAS presents archeology talk April 10 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of AAS (Arizona Archaeological Society) is pleased to present John Welch of Archeology Southwest (Tucson), on April 10, with “Ancient Tactical Sites of Central Arizona,” a look at ancient tactical sites in the rugged uplands of the Salt and Gila River watershed and their potential roles in sociopolitical dynamics, at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow. Participants can also join for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab). All regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month.



Join the Restoring Balance physical activity program

The Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention is seeking participants to take part in an 18-week physical activity program and study designed to help Native Americans improve their health during or after cancer treatment.

Taking part in this research study will not only help cancer survivors’ quality of life but will better help cancer researchers alleviate the unequal burden of cancer among Native Americans in the Southwest.

Participants being recruited at Tuba City, Leupp, Winslow, and Flagstaff until April 30. More information is available by contacting Brenda Charley at (928) 856-1030.

safeTALK sucide prevention trainings in April in Flagstaff

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training takes place April 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. and April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the the Flag Resource Center, 4000 N. Cummings Street; Flagstaff, Arizona 86004

The free training is offered by the Reach UR Life (RUL) Suicide Prevention Program at the Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. (NACA) in Flagstaff, Arizona

Training is a half-day alertness session that prepares anyone, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. Participants will learn how to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe) to connect people with thoughts of suicide to life-saving, trained intervention caregivers. Anyone 15 years old or older who wants to help people to be safer from suicide can attend the training. Attendees who are 15-17 years old will need parental consent.

Registration is through Eventbrite.com

More information or assistance with registration is available by contacting RUL staff at NACA phone number, (928) 526-2968.

Leupp Youth night

Hope Resurrected, a youth gospel ministry group of Leupp First Presbyterian Church, invites all youths to an evening of praise, worship and games April 13 at 1 p.m. The event will include a cookout. Ferlin Nez of Kinlani Nazarene Church is the main speaker with Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church as guest musician. All musicians are welcome to the church between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413 or by email at asmallcanyon@fusd1. The theme of the event is from Proverbs 1:15.

Men/women conference May 2-4

The Flame of Fire Ministries hosts Men of Integrity and Women of Excellence conference May 2-4. Speakers are from Diné Nation Good News and Healing Room Ministries. Praise/worship leaders are Raymond, Jodi and Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church. The conference will take place at the 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., Gallup. More information is available by calling Pastors Tom and Bessie White at (505) 722-3517 or (505) 979-1965. Registration forms may be returned by May 2 to the ministry address: PO Box 5035, Gallup, NM 87305 or email to Thompson_dai@aps.edu.

4th annual Navajo Nation economic summit April 22-23

The 4th annual Navajo Nation Economic Summit will take place at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino and Resort April 22 -23.

More information about registering and additional information is available at www.NNEconomicSummit.com (928)-871-6547/6544 SummitInfo@NavajoBusiness.com.

Domestic violence conference at Twin Arrows April 18

The Hopi Domestic Violence Program will be hosting its 2nd annual domestic violence conference April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Arrows Casino and Resort near Flagstaff, Arizona.

The theme for the conference is “Together We Stand.” This conference is open to the public and requires participants to pre-register as there will be no registration on site. Conference packet pick- up will begin at 7 a.m. Pre- registration ends April 5, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Arlene Armijo, acting supervisory victim specialist of the Bureau of Indian Affairs/Office of Justice Services/District IV, New Mexico.

Breakout Session Topics include Domestic Violence 101, History of Violence against Native Women, Victim Rights, Men’s Re-Education Program, Tribal Law & Order Act (TLOA), Protection Orders, DV- A Cultural Perspective, First Responders, LGBTQ Perspective, Why does she stay?, Drugs & Alcohol- The blame game, Victim Stories (Panel Discussion), and more….

Several informational booths will be set up by various programs and organizations to promote services that they provide.

Transportation will be provided to and from the conference for those attending from the Hopi reservation as well as nearby Navajo communities

Pre-registration is also required to reserve a seat on the bus. At this time, only one 32 passenger seat bus is assigned to do the transport. Seats are based on first come, first served with pre-registration. The pick-up and drop-off Locations and times will be forthcoming.

More information about registering or more information in general is available by calling the Hopi Domestic Violence Program at (928) 738-1115 or email LWerito@hopi,nsn.us.

Flagstaff Justice Court and Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City April 18

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District April 18 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register.

Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

The deadline to register is April 17 by 4 p.m. (DST) More information and to register is available by calling ( 928) 283-4518.