Winslow Cinema Society presents March classic movie of the month 'Selena' at Winslow Theater

Winslow Theater’s classic movie for March was ‘Selena,’ which showed to a capacity crowd March 27 and was presented by Winslow Cinema Society. The Society presents one classic movie each month and is hosted by Community Service Coordinator Roberta Cano.
