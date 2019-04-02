Wedding Announcment

On March 1, 2019 Kimberly Yellow Robe of Chandler, Arizona wed Andrew Grover, Jr also of Chandler, Arizona. Kimberly is the daughter of Woodrow and Theresa Nelson of Farmington, New Mexico. Andrew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Grover, Sr. of Hotavilla, Arizona.
