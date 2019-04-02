Tuba City High School inducts new National Honor Society members

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Hard work, persistence and leading by example paid off for 25 students that were inducted into the National Honor Society at Tuba City High School during a candle light ceremony March 27.

The National Honor Society, commonly referred to as NHS, is a nationally-recognized program at high schools across the country that recognizes outstanding high school students.

The inductees for the 2019-2020 school year includes the following sophomores and juniors, the sophomores include: Talisha Attakai, Shanidiin Begay, Chelmarie Bilagody, Mikayla Billy, Breaux-Somer Chissie, Tynisha Clitso, Shiala Dugi, Jeffery Hall, Shaelyn Honahni, Jade Huskie, Angel Labajo, Kamiah Johnson, Hunter Kootswatewa, Nathalie Morala, Melvita Nez, Geronie Pesodas, Mikeya Sheppard, Jadan Sixkiller, Jehron Smith, Paige Tallsalt, TaiCarol Tohannie, Lisa Williams and Kaylin White. The junior inductees include Jayda Chee and Larissa Yazzie.

Senior members of the NHS and their parents were recognized and presented their stoles, tassels and honor cords to wear during their upcoming graduation ceremony in May.

Effie Hyden, a teacher and NHS club co-sponsor, explained NHS serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character.

“The program is set to choose sophomore and junior students who have high grade point averages,” she said. “They are given the opportunity to apply to become a member; we have a faculty counsel who makes the decision on membership.”

Membership is awarded to students who excel in scholarship, service, leadership and character, as determined through an application process involving the faculty. After being awarded membership, students are expected to continue to excel and to meet the minimum guidelines and expectations.

NHS members are required to maintain a weighted cumulative grade-point average of 3.5, attend mandatory club meetings, complete 20 community service hours each semester, which can include community, church and school activities with no monetary or barter compensation.

In addition, members must also complete eight sessions of tutoring per semester, participate in at least one NHS-sponsored event each semester and serve as role models for the student body.

The constitution of the National Honor Society states their purpose is to promote leadership and to develop character in students.

NHS members are also expected to display a high level of respect, integrity, courtesy, attitude, honesty, reliability and ethics.

Sharlene Navaho, interim superintendent of the Tuba City Unified School District, congratulated the newly inducted members.

“I look forward to observing the changes and impacts you will [all] have on our communities,” she said.

Raye Lynn McCabe, principal at Tuba City High School, also congratulated the new NHS members and their parents.

“I’m very proud of these kids, from the seniors who have worked very hard for four years, to the juniors who will be taking over next year and finally to the sophomores who have just been inducted,” she said. “I’d also like to congratulate the parents and thank them for supporting their kids and encouraging them in their academic achievements.”

The co-sponsors include Dr. Josephina DeJesus, Stephanie Geneeha and Effie Hyden. The co-sponsors set up meetings with the NHS members, they check their GPAs periodically, decide what community projects will be done every quarter, they plan the induction ceremony and they help with fundraising.

Hyden explained NHS members have many benefits to being members, they can indicate on their scholarship applications that they are members of the NHS, their diplomas will indicate that they are members, and they get to use their community service hours on their college and scholarship applications. Senior members are also recognized and honored by wearing their bright stoles, honor cords, tassels during their graduation ceremony.