Indian Health Service receives funds for planning building

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The agency responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians has received funding to continue planning for and building facilities in New Mexico and Arizona.
The Gallup Independent reports that Indian Health Service Navajo Area spokeswoman Jenny Notah said March 21 that Congress appropriated about $218 million for projects for fiscal year 2019.
Notah says the Gallup Indian Medical Center Relocation Project in Gallup, New Mexico, which will cost more than $550 million, has been awarded $2 million for planning.
Construction projects of three outpatient facilities on the Navajo Nation received the largest allocation in 2019. Notah says construction for an outpatient facility in Dilkon, Arizona, received $59.1 million.
Notah says construction of an outpatient facility in Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico, received $87.2 million, while construction of an outpatient facility in Bodaway-Gap, Arizona, received $28.1 million.
