Grand Falls springs into action

Grand Falls near Leupp, Arizona is now on full display following heavy winter snowstorms and spring rain showers. Grand Falls was formed by the eruption of Merriam Crater. Today, the river continues in its channel before connecting with the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
