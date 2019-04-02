Delegate Crotty encourages tribal leadership to take active lead in addressing violence against women

BERNALILLO, N.M. — On March 21, Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty an annual gathering of tribal leadership and organizations to address sexual assault and violence prevention, combat human trafficking and to promote data gathering in tribal communities.

The theme of the two-day session at the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women’s Tribal Leaders Summit (CSVANW), was entitled “Safety is Sacred,” and focused on creating healing pathways for indigenous communities in New Mexico and to empower tribal leadership through policy recommendations that can be incorporated into social, health and family services within tribal communities.

Crotty, a long-time advocate of sexual violence prevention in indigenous communities, was invited to provide an address to summit participants in which she stressed that the event was an opportunity for tribal leadership to network and collaborate with organizations to build relationships that work toward effective solutions to address social issues such as violence, trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“The individuals here at this summit are inspiring to me in the work that they do because when we have these sorts of tough conversations with our federal and state partners, I want to make sure they understand our stories and that we no longer are going to be silent. We will no longer tread quietly while this is happening in our communities,” Crotty said.

Crotty commended the CSVANW, participants, and tribal leadership for attending the summit “We as leadership are elected by our people, and it is our responsibility and duty to take care of our people. This means working directly with our communities to make changes through policy and strengthening our programs to take on these challenges,” Crotty said. “It is important to dig down to the root of the trauma and pain that our communities are silently suffering through, and it’s this type of collective that will have an immense positive shift for the people in our communities.”

Crotty offered her appreciation to the summit presenters, leadership, and the individuals who work “on the ground,“ and thanked them for providing resources and knowledge to repurpose ideas that contribute to innovate solutions and recommendations to leadership.

The CSVANW is an organization that advocates to address violence against Native women and children across the New Mexico region through policy advocacy, technical assistance, training, and support to aid with capacity building. More information about the coalition is available at www.csvanw.org or by calling (505) 243-9199.

Information provided by Council Delegate Crotty's office