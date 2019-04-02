Daniel Tso returns to Diné College

Daniel Tso was recently appointed to the Diné College Board of Regents. Tso is originally from Nenanezad, N.M., and is a graduate of New Mexico State University. Two is a staunch anti-fracking activist and also serves the Navajo Nation Council.
