Butterfield pitches a perfect game in win against Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Camp Verde Cow Girls 5-1 in Winslow March 28.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 10-5 and dropped Camp Verde’s to 10-6 for the season.

Winslow took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and increased it to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Camp Verde scored in the seventh and final inning.

Jordyn Johnson won the game, giving up one run on just five hits while fanning 13. Winslow had seven hits led by Brooke Williams and Kaleb Clyde who were two for three with an RBI and Williams with a run scored. Adrianna Yazzie was one for two with a run scored. Desbah White and Chloe Wilcox were one for three with both having a double and White an RBI and a run scored.

On March 29, the Lady Bulldogs blanked Blue Ridge 12-0 in a perfect game by Justine Butterfield. They ended the weekend with an 11-5 record.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first inning and five in both the second and third innings for enough to shorten the game to five innings.

Butterfield pitched a perfect game, allowing no runs and no hits or walks and striking out 12 of the 15 batters she faced.

Winslow had nine hits led by Williams’ four for two with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Wilcox was also two for two with two runs scored. Maycee Cunningham was two for three with a double. White, Butterfield and Maricella Gonzales were one for three with White having a home run and three RBIs and Gonzales three RBIs.

Blue Ridge Yellowjackets, 4 Winslow Bulldogs 2

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 4-2 in a hotly contested game at Lakeside March 29. The win improved Blue Ridge’s record to 10-6 and dropped Winslow’s to 10-5 for the season.

Both teams scored in the first inning and again in the third. The game was decided in the bottom of the fifth inning when Blue Ridge got three hits, a walk and an error to score three runs. There were plenty of threats as Blue Ridge left runners on base and Winslow stranded eight, including the potential tying runs in their final inning.

Jacob Guerrero took the tough loss giving up four runs, only two of which were earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 in five innings of work. Dylan Vargas worked an inning and had a strike out.

Winslow had five hits. Jace Lyons was one for two. Josiah Montgomery was one for three with an RBI. A. J. Huerta, Brennan Sawyer and Guerrero were one for four with Huerta having a double and Sawyer a run scored.

Games earlier in the week — Winslow Lady Bulldogs 12, Holbrook 1

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners 12-1 in Holbrook March 26. The win improved Winslow’s record to 9-5 and dropped Holbrook’s to 6-12 for the season.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and expanded it with a run in the second inning. Holbrook scored in the bottom of the fourth but Winslow plated six runs in the top of the fifth which was enough to have the game ended when Holbrook did not score in the bottom of the fifth.

Butterfield got the win, giving up one unearned run on two hits while fanning eight. Winslow had 12 hits led by Yazzie’s three for four with two runs scored. Williams was two for three with three RBIs and a run scored. Wilcox was two for two with 3 RBIs, a double and a run scored. Gonzales, Cunningham and Clyde were one for two with Cunningham having a double with an RBI and two runs scored. White was one for one with two runs scored. Johnson was one for four with two RBIs and a run scored.

Winslow Bulldogs, 14 Holbrook 5

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 14-5 in Holbrook March 26. The win improved Winslow’s record to 8-4 and dropped Holbrook’s to 1-13 for the season.

The Bulldogs saw Holbrook score in the bottom of the first inning, but took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning and expanded it to 6-1 in the top of the fourth and to a commanding 12-1 in the top of the sixth. Holbrook kept the game going be scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth. Both teams scored twice in the seventh and final inning allowing Winslow to walk away with a 14-5 win.

Alex Vargas got the win in relief of Zane Corum. He worked six innings and gave up three unearned runs on just three hits and three walks while fanning six. Corum was touched for two runs on two hits while fanning one.

Winslow had eight hits with Sawyer having two for five with four RBIs and a run scored. Montgomery, Vargas, Wilbanks and Scott were all one for two. Guerroro was one for three. Huerta was one for five.