Winslow names Homecoming king and queen

The Winslow High School cheer team and Winslow Bulldog football team ride a float during the homecoming parade. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: September 25, 2018 2:11 p.m.

    • Winslow named its Homecoming King and Queen Sept. 21 at its homecoming game against the Tuba City Warriors.

    The Winslow Bulldogs beat the Warriors 47-0.

    Luke Edgewater was named the 2018 Winslow Homecoming king. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Lacey Garrett was named the 2018 Winslow High School Homecoming queen. (Todd Roth/NHO)

