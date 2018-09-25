Winslow Bulldogs defeat Tuba City Warriors, 47-0 during homecoming game

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors Sept. 21 in Winslow’s homecoming game.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 4-2 and left Tuba City at 1-4.

The Warriors were entirely outclassed and trailed 32-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs had a 47-0 lead at the half and a running clock for the rest of the game unless the Warriors cut into the lead.

Tuba City took the opening kickoff and punted to near midfield. Two plays later Mason Scott ran 15 yards for the touchdown and Brennan Sawyer passed to Michael Densmore for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Winslow scored on a fourth down play on their next possession on a 31-yard pass from Sawyer to Nick Reyes. Sawyer ran for the two-point conversion and a 16-0 lead with about half of the first quarter gone.

Sonny Wilbanks ran 63 yards for a touchdown on Winslow’s next possession and Sawyer passed to Reyes for the two-point conversion for a 24-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Nathan Scott ran 15 yards for a touchdown the next time the Bulldogs had the ball and tallied the two-point conversion for a 32-0 lead. That was the score at the end of the first quarter.

Winslow had a couple of bad plays and had to punt for the first time with over eight minutes left in the half.

The Bulldogs blocked a Tuba City punt and Scott ran 26 yards for the touchdown and another two-point conversion pass to Reyes gave the Bulldogs a 49-0 lead.

A bad snap gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Warrior 11 and Reye ran for the touchdown, Trevor Cavasos booted the conversion for a 47-0 lead with over four minutes left in the half.

The first half ended with the Bulldogs in complete control and a 47-0 lead with a running clock.

The Bulldogs will go to Show Low on Friday to meet the usually formidable Cougars.

