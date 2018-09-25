Native American Teen Talk Show returns to the air waves, seeks interviewees

POLACCA, Ariz. — The Hopi High Teen Show, the only live remote Native American Teen Talk Show in the nation, is back on-air and Hopi High teens are looking for community members to interview about local issues for their next show Oct. 4.

The Hopi High Teen Show has a Hopi High section and a Hopi Junior High section.

The guests on the first show were Hopi High Principal Lynn Fredericks, Hopi High English teacher Blue Jirak, Hopi High cross country coach Rick Baker and Hopi High volleyball players Janna Koinva and Kateri Lalo.

Student interviewers included Dwight Quochwytewa, Mariah Qumyintewa, Angela Garcia, Janna Koinva and Serena Honani.

The guests on the Hopi Junior High teen show included Hopi High cross country coach Michael Tenakhongva, Hopi Junior High football player Elias Susunkewa, Hopi Jr/Sr High School Dean of Students Jerry Cronin and Hopi Junior High teacher aide Verna Thompson.

The junior high student interviewers were Evonne Sidney and Paija Lomayestewa.

The teen show is aired on KUYI Hopi radio, 88.1 FM and steams online at KUYI.net.

KUYI is the largest public radio station in the continental 48 states. The Hopi High Teen Show has been on the air since 1999.