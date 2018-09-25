Letter: NACA thanks foundation for new van

One Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. (NACA) and its Pathways program is extremely grateful to The Coleman Charitable Foundation for its generous donation to help NACA purchase a new passenger van.
The NACA Pathways program is a recognized and established program for Native American youth. Through the program, NACA provides the mentoring and support children and youth need while they are maturing. The ability to purchase a new, safe and modern vehicle for transportation will allow the Pathways program to expand its services and special event outings.
NACA, Inc. is dedicated to providing a holistic, integrated approach to caring for the whole person. Blending general health and wellness, behavioral health, community services, exercise, nutrition and support groups, results in healthier individuals, families and communities.
NACA empowers and advocates for Native peoples and others in need, to create a healthy community based on harmony, respect and indigenous values. Thank you, Coleman Charitable Foundation, for helping NACA make a positive impact on our community and the individuals we serve.
