Around the Rez: week of September 26

With fall coming, Red Feather reminds people to check batteries on detectors in home

There is a chill in the air! When you go to unpack your winter sweaters, remember to change the batteries on your smoke alarms and C02 detectors and make sure they work. Have a fire safety plan for your home and remind your elders and friends to do the same. Save lives with fire safety. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Be happy, be healthy and breath!

24th annual Just Cruisin’ Car Show in Winslow Oct. 6

A The Just Crusin’ Car Show is Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Standin’ on the Corner Park, Second Street and Kinsley Street. The event is held to honor veterans and law enforcement who rose and fell in the line of duty. This includes Navajo, Hopi and other tribes.

Sponsors of the event are: Winslow Ford, Winslow Chamber of Commerce, D + B Signs and Relic Roads.

More information is available for the annual event by calling Jeff at (928) 587-4816.

American Indian Women in Ministry Oct. 6 in Chinle

A Native women’s ministry with Beth Moore is set for Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Chinle High School’s Wildcat Den. Lunch is provided and worship leader is Travis Cottrell.

More information is available by calling 1-800-254-2022 or at lifeway.com/chinle.

Hopi Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 13-14

The 2018 Tuuvi Gathering takes place in Moenkopi, Arizona Oct. 13-14. The gathering will feature more than 200 vendors selling arts, crafts and food along with dances and will feature the Tuuvi Concert Series. This is a free, public event. More information or to request a vendor packet is available at www.experiencehopi.com/events.

9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff Sept. 29-30

The 9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff will be held Sept. 29-30. Everyone is invited to celebrate Hopi culture with traditional social dances, music, and traditional and contemporary art. The event is from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. on both days. More information is available at www.hopiallnativefestival.com.

Standin’ on the Corner Festival Sept. 28-29

The 20th annual Standin’ on the Corner Festival will be held in Winslow Sept. 28-29. The festival will celebrate the restoration of the famous mural in Winslow. The two day event will feature live music, entertainment, a beer garden, vendors, food and fun for all ages. More information is available at www.standinonthecorner.com.

Grand to Grand Ultra through Sept. 29

The Grand to Grand Ultra - a first self-supported staged footrace attracting runners from 30 countries takes place Sept. 23-29 on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Parcipants encounter a mix of desert and other terrain including hard and soft packed sand, sand dunes, forest trails, red rock climbs, rocky roads and slot canyons. The starting line is at a remote location on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and the finish line is in Utah. More information is available at www.g2gultra.com.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.