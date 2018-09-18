Winslow Bulldogs defeat Tanque Verde Hawks, 40-0; Homecoming Sept. 21

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Tanque Verde Hawks in Tucson Sept. 14 in Tanque Verde’s Homecoming game. The win improved Winslow’s record to 3-2 and left Tanque Verde at 1-3.

Tanque Verde is a new school with no seniors and will come to Winslow for next year’s game.

The Hawks took the opening kickoff and got a first down near midfield but the Bulldogs forced a punt and received the ball at their 25-yard line. The Bulldogs scored on a 43-yard run by Nathan Scott for the touchdown two plays later. The conversion pass failed and Winslow led 6-0 with over eight minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs recovered an on-side kick off and had the ball near midfield. Sonny Wilbanks ran to the one-yard line. The Hawks made a goal line stand and forced a fourth down play that failed. A few plays later the Hawks lost a fumble and Winslow ran to the shadow of the Tanque Verde goal post. The first quarter ended with Winslow leading 6-0 and threating to score again.

The Bulldogs lost the ball on downs at the Tanque Verde five-yard line. Tanque Verde lost the ball on downs at their 10-yard line and Wilbanks ran nine yards for the touchdown. The conversion pass failed and the Bulldogs led 12-0 with over eight minutes left in the half.

Winslow held and, on the punt, got the ball near midfield. Nick Reyes scored Winslow’s third touchdown on a 31-yard run for an 18-0 lead as the pass for the conversion failed again.

Winslow scored again on their next possession on a 30-yard pass from Welden Gamber to Wilbanks, then Gamber passed to Wilbanks for the two-point conversion and a 26-0 lead.

The half ended with the Bulldogs in control 26-0.

Winslow scored on a 17-yard pass from Gamber to Michael Densmore early in the second half. The conversion kick by Nick Reyes made it 33-0 with over four minutes left in the third quarter.

Winslow scored again when Wilbanks ran 67 yards for a touchdown that gave the bulldogs a 40-0 lead after the conversion kick.

The Bulldogs will celebrate their Homecoming Game Sept. 21 against the Tuba City Warriors.