Hopi golfer, Taylor Harvey, will compete in Pure Insurance golf championship at Pebble Beach

Taylor Harvey was selected to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach. (Submitted photo)

Taylor Harvey was selected to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2018 4:18 p.m.

    • Taylor Harvey was selected to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach in late September, which will be shown on The Golf Channel.

    photo

    Taylor Harvey. (Submitted photo)

    The kids selected will be playing with a PGA Tour player from the Champions Division. Harvey is 17 and attends Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows High School. The event starts Sept. 24 and concludes Sept. 30.

    Look for a story on Harvey in next week’s Navajo-Hopi Observer.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.