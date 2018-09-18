Hopi golfer, Taylor Harvey, will compete in Pure Insurance golf championship at Pebble Beach

Taylor Harvey was selected to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach in late September, which will be shown on The Golf Channel.

The kids selected will be playing with a PGA Tour player from the Champions Division. Harvey is 17 and attends Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows High School. The event starts Sept. 24 and concludes Sept. 30.

Look for a story on Harvey in next week’s Navajo-Hopi Observer.