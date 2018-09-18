City of Winslow remembers 9/11 with annual memorial service

Winslow honored the victims of 9/11 on the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at Winslow's Memorial Garden Sept. 11.

Speakers included Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halloran, County Supervisor Jesse Thompson and Winslow Mayor Tom McCauley. Also included were Pastor James Moore, Winslow Fire Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, Hopi Junior ROTC, the Winslow High School Band, Dee Rodriguez and Lani White.