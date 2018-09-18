City of Winslow remembers 9/11 with annual memorial service

Winslow honored the victims of 9/11 on the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at Winslow's Memorial Garden Sept. 11.
Photo Gallery
Winslow 911 Memorial Service
Speakers included Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halloran, County Supervisor Jesse Thompson and Winslow Mayor Tom McCauley. Also included were Pastor James Moore, Winslow Fire Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, Hopi Junior ROTC, the Winslow High School Band, Dee Rodriguez and Lani White.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.