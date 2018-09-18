Cell tower expands coverage and internet to Inscription House

INSCRIPTION HOUSE, Ariz. — Cellular One’s engineering and technical operations team recently announced the company’s newest cell site is live at Inscription House, located seven miles west of Shonto and five miles north of Highway 98 on Indian Route 16.

The site provides new mobile data coverage and greater network capacity to Inscription House and surrounding community centers, health clinics and schools. This tower site also fills coverage gaps between Page and Kayenta as well as north of Navajo Mountain.

“Cellular One set out to facilitate the rollout of the largest mobile network on the Navajo Nation—and, one tower at a time, we are achieving this mission,” said Guy Turley, Chief Technical Officer for Cellular One. “Inscription House is the latest chapter in the story of how our company is helping the people here, bringing improved access to public safety, news, ecommerce, online education and more. With Internet connectivity and mobile coverage, locals can enjoy better quality of life, and tourists can travel throughout the great Navajo Nation with peace of mind knowing that they have a reliable network to navigate these vast and remote lands.”

The company has facilitated the rollout of the largest LTE mobile network on the Navajo Nation and surrounding areas, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the acceleration and expansion of mobile technology on the Navajo Nation and in other rural parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

About Cellular One

For more than two decades Cellular One has been a leading provider of mobile technology and wireless communications service. Headquartered in Show Low, Arizona, the carrier operates a network of more than 215 cell sites and a total of 18 retail locations within its home footprint—providing nearly 200 jobs in the region.

Information provided by Cellular One