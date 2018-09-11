Winslow Bulldogs defeat Chinle Wildcats 26-0

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Chinle Wildcats 26-0 in Winslow Sept. 7. The win evened Winslow’s record at 2-2 and left Chinle with a record of no wins and three losses.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the Bulldogs capitalized on a huge Chinle mistake to take a 6-point lead in the second period. The Wildcats had a bad snap to their punter and Milton Scott scooped it up and ran 41 yards for the touchdown. The conversion failed and Winslow led 6-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs went on a 9-play, 81-yard drive and scored on a 16-yard pass from Welden Gamber to Mason Scott. Gamber then passed to Sonny Wilbanks for the two-point conversion making a 14-0 lead with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

Winslow recovered a Chinle fumble and drove to the end zone with Nick Reyes scoring a 3-yard run. The conversion failed and Winslow led 20-0 at the end of the third quarter.

The only score of the final period came at the 1-yard line on a pass from Gamber to Dylan Sullens. The conversion failed and the 26-0 final score was left on the board.

The Bulldogs will journey to Tucson to play Tanque Verde Hawks who are 1-2 for the season.

Page Sand Devils 22, Winslow Bulldogs 12

The Winslow Bulldogs lost to the Page Sand Devils 22-12 in Page Aug. 31. The win kept Page undefeated at 3-0 and dropped Winslow 1-2 for the season.

The Sand Devils took the opening kick-off and after getting a first down were held. The team punted to the Winslow 30-yard line and the Bulldogs drove into Page territory, but had to punt. A good punt had the Sand Devils at their 5-yard line.

Page put together several good runs and drove to the shadow of the Winslow goal post. A penalty and several good defensive plays set up a pass interception by the Bulldogs that ended the drive.

Winslow got to near midfield and punted to the Page 38-yard line with just over a minute left in the first quarter which ended with no score.

A fumble at midfield was recovered by the Bulldogs and ended a promising drive by Page.

Brennan Sawyer hit Michael Densmore with a 52-yard pass for a touchdown that gave Winslow a 6-0 lead after the conversion failed with most of the second quarter left to play.

Page got a couple of first downs but then punted to the Bulldog 40-yard line. The Bulldogs drove into Page territory, but lost a fumble at the Page 43-yard line.

The Sand Devils drove as they had all game on the running of their star quarterback Kele Meredith.

With just over a minute left in the half, Robert Smith ran 58 yards for a touchdown. Smith ran for a two-point conversion and an 8-6 lead.

There were several time outs and changes of possession, but the half ended with Page leading 8-6

Page brought in 14 points in the third and fourth quarters to take the win 22-12.

The Sand Devils traveled to Snowflake to meet the Lobos Sept. 7.

