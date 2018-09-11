Navajo candidates endorse Lujan Grisham for New Mexico governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The remaining two presidential candidates of the nation’s largest American Indian reservation have endorsed Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham for New Mexico governor.

Navajo Nation presidential candidates Jonathan Nez and Joe Shirley Jr. said Thursday they were supporting Grisham over Republican Steve Pearce because of her record on Native American issues.

Nez says Grisham as a member of Congress always had her door open for the Navajo residents and would continue as New Mexico governor.

Shirley says Grisham would work to strengthen the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation and preserve the tribe’s language.

The Navajo Nation sits in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.