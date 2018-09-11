Lady Bulldogs volleyball loses to Tuba City

The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity volleyball team lost 0-3 against Tuba City last week.
Photo Gallery
Winslow Volleyball Kicks Off Season
The Winslow High School team prepares for the season, and two Winslow players tap the ball across the net.
