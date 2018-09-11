Lady Bulldogs volleyball loses to Tuba City

The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity volleyball team lost 0-3 against Tuba City last week. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2018 12:32 p.m.

    • The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity volleyball team lost 0-3 against Tuba City last week.

