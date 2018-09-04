Hopi High principal rallies parents to stand behind students

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High School Principal Lynn Fredericks told parents during an open house Aug. 14 that they are VIPs: Very Important People and Very Important Parents.

“This is your school,” she said.

Fredericks spoke about how Hopi High School was built for the purpose of providing a safe and healthy learning environment to the students in this community.

Fredericks said she would like to see more parent involvement and hear ideas from them about how the school could be improved.

“Come tell us your ideas,” she said. “I am honored to service you in this positive environment.”

She also told parents to think of Hopi High as the land of opportunity.

“If you think anything is possible that’s a different mindset. We want what’s best for the students,” she said. “We care about the students. We want to instill Bruin pride.”

Fredericks then led a cheer with the parents where she said “Bruins” and they replied “Pride.”

Fredericks said research shows that when parents are involved that students get better grades.

“There are proven results when you check on your students,” she said.