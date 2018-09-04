Drum group and dancers to perform in Winslow through September

Jump to content
The Standing Horse Drum group plays every Tuesday and Thursday evening in downtown Winslow at the Route 66 Plaza. (Todd Roth/NHO)
The Standing Horse Drum group will play every Tuesday and Thursday evening for several hours during the months of August and September and dancers will entertain.
(Todd Roth/NHO)
This event is free of charge and occurs in downtown Winslow at the Route 66 Plaza.
