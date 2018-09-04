Around the Rez: week of September 5

Navajo Nation Fair Invitational Fashion Show and clothing contest Sept. 7-8

The 72nd Annual Navajo Nation Fair presents the 3rd Annual Invitational Fashion Showcase at Gorman Hall in the Navajo Nation Fair Grounds at Window Rock, AZ. The Fashion Show will showcase the designs of Mae Mallahan, Zefren Anderson, Darin Jamal Tom and Penny Singer Sept. 7. And Winston Paul, Design House of Darylene, Suite JSG and JG Indie Sept. 8. Following the Fashion Show Sept. 7 there will be a Clothing Contest with a first place prize of $1,000. More information and contest applications are available at marcoarviso.com, ahshibeauty.com and on location at the Navajo Nation Fairground Office.

Annual Hopi Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 13-14

The 2018 Tuuvi Gathering takes place in Moenkopi, Arizona Oct. 13-14. The gathering will feature more than 200 vendors selling arts, crafts and food along with dances and will feature the Tuuvi Concert Series. This is a free, public event. More information or to request a vendor packet is available at www.experiencehopi.com/events.

Save the Date: western Native youth food sovereignty summit Sept. 15-16

The western Native youth food sovereignty summit takes place in Kykotsmovi Sept. 15-16.

Apply online at indianaglink.com/youth.

Hopi Festival at First Mesa Rodeo grounds Sept. 21-23

A Hopi Festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-23 on First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation. Because of the high volume of response by vendors, the festival has been moved to the Rodeo Grounds, which is located between milepost 393 & 394 on Hwy 264 East.

A fashion show will kick off the event on the evening of Sept. 21 starting at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Tewa Community Building. A free meal will be provided starting at 5 p.m. The meal is sponsored by HTI (Hopi Telecommunications, Inc). This event is open to all seamstresses who want to display their work on models of their choice, whether it is traditional or contemporary. It is not a competition, but promotes talented seamstresses and their work in the Native American fashion industry.

The weekend will consist of Native American arts and craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards is required. The highlight will be the social dances that occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information for vendor applications or anything else is available by calling (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-6095.

Hopi Department of Health and Services health conference Sept. 5-6

Promoting employee and community wellness, The Hopi Department of Health & Human Services Health Conference takes place Sept. 5-6 at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center.

More information is available by calling DHHS at (928) 734-3401 or the Hopi Wellness Center at (928) 734-3432.

72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 3-9

The 72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair will be held Sept 3-9 in Window Rock. Entrance to the fair cosots $3-5. The fair features arts, crafts, a baby contest, free barbeque, exhibits, concerts, horse racing, parade, Pow Wow, open Indian and junior rodeos, traditional song and dance and carnival. More information is available at (928) 871-6478.

9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff Sept. 29-30

The 9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff will be held Sept. 29-30. Everyone is invited to celebrate Hopi culture with traditional social dances, music, and traditional and contemporary art. The event is from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. on both days. More information is available at www.hopiallnativefestival.com.

Grand to Grand Ultra Sept. 23-29

The Grand to Grand Ultra - a first self-supported staged footrace attracting runners from 30 countries takes place Sept. 23-29 on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Parcipants encounter a mix of desert and other terrain including hard and soft packed sand, sand dunes, forest trails, red rock climbs, rocky roads and slot canyons. The starting line is at a remote location on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and the finish line is in Utah. More information is available at www.g2gultra.com.

50th annual Western Navajo Fair Oct. 11-14

On Oct. 11-14 the Western Navajo Fair will celebrate 50 years in Tuba City. The Western Navajo Fair is considered the grand finale of the fair season and includes a wide variety of activities. Included over the four day event are a parade that runs the length of the town; rodeo, pow-wow, pageants, concerts, Ye'ii Bicheii ceremonies, country dances, carnival and more. More information is available at http://westernnavajonationfair.net.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Hopi Arts Trail winter market Nov. 10-11

The winter market for the Hopi Arts Trail takes place Nov. 10-11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites in Tuba City. Special room rates are available. More information is available at www.experiencehopi.com.

Cameron Indian Marketplace July through September

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise is hosting a local artisan marketplace July — September in Cameron.

Visit the Native small business vendors and artisans as they display their goods, includeing beadwork, regalia, fine jewelry, pottery, woodwork and much more.

The marketplace is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Vendor info: spaces are free, with 11 spaces available, first come first serve. Each vendor is limited to one space. Same day registration. More information is available by calling (928) 871-4090 or (928) 679-2244.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

