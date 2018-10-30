Winslow hires new city manager

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met Oct. 23 and approved a contract naming John Cameron Barkley of Virginia as the new city manager.

An earlier meeting that was to be for the Rodeo Grounds Association was cancelled.

The first action was the call to the public in which a large number of people spoke primarily regarding an ordinance that will be on a future agenda regarding the LGBTQ community. About 13 spoke against the ordinance, two for it and a couple on other issues.

November was proclaimed as Native American Heritage Month by the council. A proclamation was read and presented to a Winslow teacher who was in attendance along with a large group of students from Winslow High School. Activities will be held throughout November at the high school to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

A woman gave a presentation the local First Arizona Foundation which helps local businesses and has one planned for Winslow in the near future.

One item for acceptance of a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant of a mobile DUI vehicle was pulled from the agenda as information that was needed was not available at the meeting.