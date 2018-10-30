Photo highlights: Halloween costume parade in Winslow

A pre-Halloween costume parade is held by the city of Winslow at the Winslow Visitor Center Oct. 25. The event lasted from 6-8 p.m. Attendees enjoyed a maze and foggy orange low lights in addition to a variety of stations where city employees passed out candy and treats. More than 320 children attended the event.
