Cameron celebration honors sacredness of horses

The Cameron Chapter Celebration took place Oct. 27, a beautiful day with a large crowd on-hand to watch and participate in fun filled events, which included foot and bike races, musical chairs and a calucutta with a horse race in which the winner took home $535.
