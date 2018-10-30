Cameron celebration honors sacredness of horses

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

  • Originally Published: October 30, 2018 2:34 p.m.

    • The Cameron Chapter Celebration took place Oct. 27, a beautiful day with a large crowd on-hand to watch and participate in fun filled events, which included foot and bike races, musical chairs and a calucutta with a horse race in which the winner took home $535.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.