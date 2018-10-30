Around the Rez: week of Oct. 31

14th annual Women’s Ministry Conference Nov. 1-3 in Fort Defiance

The 14th annual Women’s Ministry Conference will take place at The Family Church-A-G-Revival Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona Nov. 1, 2 and 3. The topic is Momentary Troubles vs. Eternal Glory.

More information about registration or schedule is available at www.familyrevivalcenter.org.

Bookmans Trick or Treat Monster Meet

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch Rd. in Flagstaff, will host a Trick or Treat Monster Meet featuring a Spooky Science show with Lowell Observatory and more. Trick Or Treat Monster Meet events schedule:

Spooky Story Time at 11 a.m.

Spooky Science with Lowell Observatory at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Complete the Frankenstein Puzzle and be entered to win a Bookmans Prize Pack 11a.m.-4 p.m.

Trick or Treat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Trick or Treat Monster Meet at Bookmans Flag is available by contacting Caity Evans at Caitye@Bookmans.com or visiting http://bookmans.com/events/trick-or-treat-monster-meet-at-bookmans-flag/.

Conversation about diversity on public lands Nov. 1 at Museum of Northern Arizona

Federal Land Managers want to hear your ideas for bringing a more diverse public to public lands. Bring your thoughts and join in an honest and open dialogue about workforce and user diversity on public lands. This is the fourth in an ongoing series of community meetings with Federal Land Managers from the region. More information or to RSVP is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/federal-land-managers-community-conversations-on-diversity-tickets-51532867193?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Talk on the Yavapai-Apache Nation forced march at MNA Nov. 2

Talk on Yavapai Apache Nation forced walk takes place Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

In 1875, an estimated 1,500 Yavapai and Apache were moved from the Rio Verde Indian Reserve to the Indian Agency at San Carlos, 180 miles away. Jane Russell-Winiecki will foster understanding for these two distinct cultures and the events that led to the modern day amalgamation of the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Öngtupqa Hopi flute performance Nov. 11 at MNA

Come hear some of the oldest instruments of the Southwest, played by Clark Tenakhongva, Gary Stroutsos and Matthew Nelson Nov. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Their instruments include a replica of an ancient Hopi long flute – a relatively unknown instrument that has been missing from the Hopi Mesas for over 500 years. More information is available at https://www.ongtupqa.com/.

With fall coming, Red Feather reminds people that clean indoor air is important

Clean Indoor Air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal burning stoves. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather – a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

Hopi Arts Trail Winter Market Nov. 10-11

A Hopi Art Trail Winter Market will take place Nov. 10 - 11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites at Tuba City, Arizona. Special room rates are available by calling (928) 283-4500 and using code HopiHat. More information is available by visiting www.experiencehopi.com.

Adult co-ed basketball tournament Nov. 17-18

Adult co-ed basketball tournament will take place Nov. 17-18 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center, Highway 264 at milepost 375.5 in Kykotsmovi. Eight player roster: four men/four women, 12 team bracket, 18 years of age and up (no high school students. Registration fee: $150, team entry deadline is Nov. 14. Drug and alcohol free and the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center is also a soda/pop free facility, no soda/pop is allowed in facility.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Hopi Arts Trail winter market Nov. 10-11

The winter market for the Hopi Arts Trail takes place Nov. 10-11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites in Tuba City. Special room rates are available. More information is available at www.experiencehopi.com.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.