Candlelight vigil helps shed light on domestic violence in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. – The city of Winslow and Alice’s Place Violence Shelter provided a forum on the problem of domestic violence in Winslow Oct. 18.

As people gathered, Winslow Mayor Tom McCauley, Alice’s Place representative Dr. Greg Hackler and other shelter staff explained the local problem and discussed solutions and options. Sabrina Kislingbury Buttler gave a moving recollection of her sister’s death in 1981 at the hands of her estranged husband and as part of the evening, each onlooker was given a lit candle, symbolic of current awareness and the need to pass on the solutions available today. Around 40 people gathered for the event and to help bring awareness to domestic violence.