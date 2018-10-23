Winslow's annual fly-in a big hit with free flights from Flagstaff Slugs Flying Club

Winslow’s annual fly-in took place at the Winlsow-Lindberg Airport Oct. 13.
The most popular feature at the fly-in were the five planes from Flagstaff Slugs Flying Club, which were piloted by Tom Dotton, Phil Cubers, Steve Allan, Bryan Ketter and one unnamed pilot. The five planes rotated in and out of the airport with passengers enjoying free flights.
