Winslow city manager meet and greet

Winslow city manager candidates Ruth Osuma,Ted Soltis, David Fuqua and John Barkley meet attendees at the Oct. 11 meet and greet in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 4:39 p.m.

    • Winslow's four city manager candidates attend a meet and greet Oct. 11 at the Winslow Visitor Center.

    About fifty people came to meet city manager candidates Oct. 11 at the Winslow Visitor Center. (Todd Roth/NHO)

