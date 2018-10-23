Winslow Bulldogs eke out win, 20-17, against Payson Longhorns; 6-3 for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Payson Longhorns 20-17 in Payson Oct. 19.
Winslow improved to 6-3 going into the game and Payson fell to 4-5 for the season.
The win may have improved Winslow’s chances of making the playoffs and may have hurt Payson’s.
Winslow got the opening kickoff and got into trouble with losses and Payson got the ball in threatening position. After several threats, the Longhorns scored on a 23-yard field goal.
Winslow struck quickly driving to score on a 17-yard pass from Brennan Sawyer to Welden Gambler. Sawyer then ran for the two point conversion.
Payson scored late in the first half on a 73-yard run by Travis Christenson. The conversion gave the Longhorns a 10-8 halftime lead.
Winslow had a long, time consuming drive of 98 yards early in the third quarter and scored on a three yard run by Brennan Sawyer for a14-10 lead after the conversion pass failed
Jesse Conway ran 73 yards on a fake punt go put Payson beck on top 17-14 after the conversion succeeded.
Winslow drove for the winning touchdown which was scored on a three yard run by Brennan Sawyer. The conversion failed.
Both teams had scoring threats in the rest of the game but the game ended with a Bulldogs win, 20-17.
Winslow will complete its regular season on Friday at Snowflake. The Lobos defeated the Show Low Cougars 41-6 on Friday and 801 for the season and likely a top seed in the playoffs.
