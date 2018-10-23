WIHCC parenting classes have been cancelled

The free Winslow Indian Health Care Clinic parenting classes to be held from October to March at Leupp School, Inc. have been cancelled until further notice. More information is available from Telesha Irving at (928) 289-6238.
