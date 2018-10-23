Tornado touches down near Two Guns

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 21 for a stretch of interstate along I-40 just east of Two Guns. A tornado was seen by those in the area traveling the I-40 corridor. The warning was lifted around 2:30 p.m.
A tornado was seen traveling the I-40 corridor Oct. 21. (Photo/Saraphina To'ahani Adson)
Saraphina To’ahani Adson was traveling on Interstate 40 Oct. 21 and was able to catch the beginning of a formation of a tornado northwest of Winslow. The tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service just after 2 p.m.. There were no reports of damage. (Photo/Saraphina To’ahani Adson)
