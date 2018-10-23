Navajo Nation election dates and locations

When to vote:
• Oct. 22 — Deadline to submit an application to receive an absentee ballot by mail.
•Nov. 2 — Last day to vote on walk-in basis at any of the agency offices for the Navajo Election Administration in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona
•Nov. 6 — General Election Day
Where to vote:
Early voting is taking place at each of the agency offices for the Navajo Election Administration. Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and closed from noon to 1 p.m.
•Northern Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation building No. 2583, south of the east 7-2-11 Food Store in Shiprock, 866-659-5842
•Eastern Agency Election Office — Inside the former Navajo Nation Public Safety Building, Intersection of Highway 9 and Chaco Boulevard in Crownpoint, 888-508-6870
•Fort Defiance Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation Quality Inn office complex, Suite 204 in Window Rock, Arizona, 866-800-4988
•Chinle Agency Election Office — The double wide trailer located southwest of the Chinle Chapter house in Chinle, Arizona, 866-387-9352
•Western Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation building No. 2775, southeast of the community center and three trailers east of the Industrial Laundry in Tuba City, Arizona, 888-508-4970
More information is available at navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.