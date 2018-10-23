Navajo Nation election dates and locations

When to vote:

• Oct. 22 — Deadline to submit an application to receive an absentee ballot by mail.

•Nov. 2 — Last day to vote on walk-in basis at any of the agency offices for the Navajo Election Administration in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona

•Nov. 6 — General Election Day

Where to vote:

Early voting is taking place at each of the agency offices for the Navajo Election Administration. Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and closed from noon to 1 p.m.

•Northern Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation building No. 2583, south of the east 7-2-11 Food Store in Shiprock, 866-659-5842

•Eastern Agency Election Office — Inside the former Navajo Nation Public Safety Building, Intersection of Highway 9 and Chaco Boulevard in Crownpoint, 888-508-6870

•Fort Defiance Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation Quality Inn office complex, Suite 204 in Window Rock, Arizona, 866-800-4988

•Chinle Agency Election Office — The double wide trailer located southwest of the Chinle Chapter house in Chinle, Arizona, 866-387-9352

•Western Agency Election Office — Navajo Nation building No. 2775, southeast of the community center and three trailers east of the Industrial Laundry in Tuba City, Arizona, 888-508-4970

More information is available at navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov