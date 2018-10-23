Holbrook September Students of the Month

Holbrook High School congratulated its September Students of the Month. Standing from left: Jack Hardy (fine arts); Hayden Mike (male scholar-athlete); Preston Edwards (second language); and LeBron Lee (math). Seated from left: Kiah Dumuth (English); Shanaeyah Hill (CTE); Kayla Hager (Principal’s selection); Hannah Nockideneh (math); Shandelariah Footracer (physical education); Elizabeth Parker (science); and Jade Knight (female scholar-athlete). Not pictured: Roseletta Notah (physical science); Korri Lee (second language); Calandra Yazzie (NAVIT); Robin James (social studies) and Janae Todacheenie (language arts).
