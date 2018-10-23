Around the Rez: week of Oct. 24

14th annual Women’s Ministry Conference Nov. 1-3 in Fort Defiance

The 14th annual Women’s Ministry Congerence will take place at The Family Church-A-G-Revival Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona Nov. 1, 2 and 3. The topic is Momentary Troubles vs. Eternal Glory.

More information about registration or schedule is available at www.familyrevivalcenter.org.

Bookmans Trick or Treat Monster Meet

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch Rd. in Flagstaff, will host a Trick or Treat Monster Meet featuring a Spooky Science show with Lowell Observatory and more. Trick Or Treat Monster

Trick Or Treat Monster Meet events schedule:

Spooky Story Time at 11 a.m.

Spooky Science with Lowell Observatory at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Complete the Frankenstein Puzzle and be entered to win a Bookmans Prize Pack 11a.m.-4 p.m.

Trick or Treat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Trick or Treat Monster Meet at Bookmans Flag is available by contacting Caity Evans at Caitye@Bookmans.com or visiting http://bookmans.com/events/trick-or-treat-monster-meet-at-bookmans-flag/.

With fall coming, Red Feather reminds people that clean indoor air is important

Clean Indoor Air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal burning stoves. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather – a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

Hopi Arts Trail Winter Market Nov. 10-11

A Hopi Art Trail Winter Market will take place Nov. 10 - 11 at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites at Tuba City, Arizona. Special room rates are available by calling (928) 283-4500 and using code HopiHat. More information is available by visiting www.experiencehopi.com.

Adult co-ed basketball tournament Nov. 17-18

Adult co-ed basketball tournament will take place Nov. 17-18 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center, Highway 264 at milepost 375.5 in Kykotsmovi. Eight player roster: four men/four women, 12 team bracket, 18 years of age and up (no high school students. Registration fee: $150, team entry deadline is Nov. 14. Drug and alcohol free and the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center is also a soda/pop free facility, no soda/pop is allowed in facility.

16th annual Page Lake Powell hot air balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Adolescent Development: Stress and the Developing Brain training Nov. 8

A training for developing strategies to help with stress and developing the brain will be held Nov. 8 at the multipurpose room at Coconino County Juvenile Court in Flagstaff from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost for the training. Lunch is not provided but there will be an hour lunch break. Limited seating is available. To R.S.V.P contact Marily Harris by Nov. 2 at MHarris@courts.az.gov.

The training is for those who work with or parent youth ages 10-24. It will focuses on adolescent brain development and how stress impacts adolescents differently than adults, due to teens’ physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and brain development. Participants will discuss the experiences, primarily for those in foster care, that are likely to be stressful for teens and how to promote healthy development and adaptive coping. Barb Iversen is a Family Life Coach, Certified Adolescent Health Trainer, and National Certified Counselor. She has also provided statewide trainings for DHS.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.