Arizona Meteorite Man history explained

Ken Zoll of Verde Valley Archaeology Center explains meteorite science history during an Arizona Highlights which is presented by Old Trails Museum in Winslow.
According to Zoll and Wikipedia, Harvey Harlow Nininger (1887 –1986) was an American meteoriticist and educator, and although he was self-taught, he revived interest in scientific study of meteorites in the 1930s and assembled the largest personal collection of meteorites up to that time.
He founded the American Meteorite Museum, which was first located near Meteor Crater, Arizona then in Sedona.
