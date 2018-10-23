Arizona man’s Native jewelry worth $100K taken in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona artist says his handmade Native American jewelry worth $100,000 was stolen while visiting New Mexico.

Abraham Begay told KOB-TV that he and his wife were eating lunch in Albuquerque on Monday when someone smashed their car window.

The unknown suspect grabbed a suitcase containing jewelry that Begay makes by hand.

Begay says either his name or initials are on each piece of jewelry. He is hopeful at least some of the items will get recognized and returned.

Begay says he doesn’t have any money to buy new materials to make more.

The Flagstaff couple were driving back home after attending an art show in Oklahoma.

The couple’s daughter has posted pictures of the jewelry on social media with an offer of a reward.

