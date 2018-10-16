Winslow Bulldogs, 5-3, other regional teams, fight for playoffs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs are 5-3, and like most of the region, they are looking for a playoff berth.

Snowflake seems likely to be in the state playoffs while Holbrook might not be. The rest of the region’s future will be decided in the last two games.



The Winslow Bulldogs did not play Oct. 12 and have a 5-3 record going into the last two games of the season. They are 1-2 in sectional play and may need a win against Payson, Snowflake or both to qualify for the playoffs.

Blue Ridge also did not play Oct. 12 and is 4-4 for the season and 2-1 in the section with games left against Holbrook and Payson. Both of those are sectional games and could be important for Blue Ridge’s playoff status.

Payson is 4-4 for the season after their loss 25-15 loss to Show Low. The Longhorns are now 1-2 in the section.

Show Low is 3-5 for the season and 2-1 in the section. The Cougars have Snowflake and Holbrook yet to play.

Holbrook has been struggling and is 1-5 for the season and 0-2 in the section. The Roadrunners have Blue Ridge and Show Low left in sectional games.

Snowflake did not play Oct. 12 and is 6-1 for the season and 2-0 in the section with sectional games left against Show low and Winslow which could be crucial for playoff berths.