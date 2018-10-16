Pivot: Skateboard Deck Art exhibit opens at the Museum of Northern Arizona

The Pivot: Skateboard Deck Art show opened at the Museum of Northern Arizona Oct. 13 with 32 artists and 100 skateboards. Above: artists pose in front of one wall of skateboards including guest curators Duane Koyawena (far left) and Landis Bahe (fifth from left). (Kevin Moriarty)
