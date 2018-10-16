Museum of Northern Arizona offers free admission to NAU students

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Starting this fall, all full-time Northern Arizona University students can visit the Museum of Northern Arizona just by showing their student id — Grand Canyon visitors will receive a 20 percent discount, too.

A new agreement between Northern Arizona University and the Museum of Northern Arizona opens the museum doors for students.

“MNA has always had a strong relationship with NAU professors and students, but this agreement ensures all students have easy access to our rich cultural and scientific resources,” said MNA Director and CEO Carrie Heinonen. “We look forward to having more students use the museum as a reference for their papers and studies and to their taking advantage of our public programs.”

To celebrate the new arrangement, the museum invites NAU students to see Pivot: Skateboard Deck Art exhibition. This exhibition features art by more than 32 artists from varied tribes and traditions who used skate decks as canvases.

“Pivot is the perfect introduction to the broad range of exhibitions students will find at the museum, spanning art, culture and science,” Heinonen said. “The graphically dynamic decks speak to the artists’ contemporary experience, while being strongly rooted in deeply cultural symbols and stories.”

The museum is similarly dynamic, with something for all students, from prehistoric pottery to contemporary art. Jurassic fans will find full dinosaur skeletons on display. Fashionistas will covet the extensive collections of Zuni, Hopi and Navajo silverwork. Students can experience Latinx culture, food and music during the Celebraciones de La Gente Courtyard After Dark Oct. 20 from 5-8 pm. The museum also convenes community conversations on important topics of interest to students, such as a Future of the Colorado Plateau Forum Oct. 24 focused on how the changing climate is driving migration to the area.

Information provided by Museum of Northern Arizona