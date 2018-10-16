Human remains found,identified on Highway 89 near Navajo Nation boundary

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found in the area west of Highway 89 north, just south of the Navajo Nation boundary.

On Oct. 7 around 9 a.m., hunters reported finding human remains near Cedar Wash and the Navajo Nation boundary. After the initial responding deputies confirmed the remains as human, Sheriff’s detectives and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the area for further investigation.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the location and condition of the remains leads investigators to believe the remains may be those of Jackie McClellan, Jr, who was reported as a Missing Person in December 2007. At that time, the family reported that Jackie McClellan Jr had last been seen walking from the family’s sheep camp. The remains were found in the same general area as the sheep camp.

Positive identification of the remains is still pending. As the investigation ongoing, more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office